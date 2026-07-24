'Ramayana' will be Raha's first theatrical experience, reveals Ranbir

Before the event, Kapoor had opened up about the "fear" and "doubt" he felt when offered the role of Lord Rama in an interview with Rama's Screen.

He said, "I remember when the film was first offered to me. There was so much of fear. There was so much of doubt. Will I be able to do this? Am I capable enough?"

However, he explained, "I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on."