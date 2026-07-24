'Ramayana' will be Raha's first theatrical experience, reveals Ranbir
What's the story
Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that his upcoming film, Ramayana, will be the first movie his daughter Raha watches in theaters. "I'm very excited to take my daughter to the film. It is going to be her first film on the big screen," he said during a Q&A session with fans. The actor plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part adaptation, the first part of which releases on Diwali 2026.
Personal touch
Kapoor excited to introduce daughter to Indian mythology
Kapoor expressed his excitement about introducing his three-year-old daughter to Indian mythology and cultural heritage through Ramayana.
The film has a star-studded cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Other notable actors include Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, and Vivek Oberoi, among others.
Role acceptance
'Fear, doubt' when offered role of Lord Rama
Before the event, Kapoor had opened up about the "fear" and "doubt" he felt when offered the role of Lord Rama in an interview with Rama's Screen.
He said, "I remember when the film was first offered to me. There was so much of fear. There was so much of doubt. Will I be able to do this? Am I capable enough?"
However, he explained, "I think that doubt changed into gratitude very early on."
Cultural impact
More than a role, playing Rama is a responsibility
Kapoor elaborated on the importance of Lord Rama in Indian culture, saying, "The Ramayana is ingrained in our subconscious. Lord Rama is the conscience keeper of millions of people around the world for generations, for more than 4,000 years."
He added that playing such an iconic figure "requires a lot of faith, a lot of belief, a lot of truthfulness and noble intentions."
Film interpretation
On multitude of 'Ramayana' adaptations over the years
Kapoor acknowledged the multitude of interpretations of Ramayana, saying, "We've had it on radio, we've had musicals, television shows, there have been countless movies made on the Ramayana."
He believes that the scale of Tiwari's version is possible due to advanced filmmaking technology but emphasized that "it's all about the emotion of Ramayana. I think the spirituality...if that is intact, if that has some sense of truthfulness and honesty, I think that's what will really resonate with a large audience."
Trailer delay
Trailer postponed due to international distribution deal with Sony Pictures
Meanwhile, the much-awaited trailer of Ramayana was postponed on Friday. The decision came after Sony Pictures Entertainment announced it would be joining the project as its international distribution partner.
Producer Namit Malhotra said in an official statement that this partnership would ensure Ramayana reaches audiences worldwide on par with a major Hollywood production.