Pune: Ranbir Kapoor buys 4 land parcels for ₹16.42cr 

In May, Kapoor made headlines for acquiring a land parcel at The House of Abhinandan Lodha's project "The Sarayu" in Ayodhya.

This deal was valued at around ₹3.31cr and measured 2,134 sq ft.

It was part of a 75-acre plotted development along the banks of the Sarayu River, which will feature a clubhouse with over 35 lifestyle amenities and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.