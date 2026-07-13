Pune: Ranbir Kapoor buys 4 land parcels for ₹16.42cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has bought four adjoining land parcels in Pune's Mulshi taluka for a whopping ₹16.42cr, per CRE Matrix. The acquisition spans nearly 25 acres and was registered on April 30, 2026. The first parcel measures 21,400 sq m and was bought for ₹3.31cr; the second spans 29,900 sq m and cost him ₹4.62cr; the third measures 43,800 sq m and was purchased for ₹7.07cr; while the fourth covers 8,900 sq m acquired at ₹1.39cr.
Previous acquisition
Earlier, he bought land in Ayodhya
In May, Kapoor made headlines for acquiring a land parcel at The House of Abhinandan Lodha's project "The Sarayu" in Ayodhya.
This deal was valued at around ₹3.31cr and measured 2,134 sq ft.
It was part of a 75-acre plotted development along the banks of the Sarayu River, which will feature a clubhouse with over 35 lifestyle amenities and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel by The Leela.
Celebrity investments
Trend of Bollywood stars investing in real estate
Kapoor's latest land acquisition reflects the increasing trend of Bollywood stars investing in real estate beyond Mumbai.
Many celebrities have diversified their property portfolios by buying agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes, and premium residential assets in locations like Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune, and Goa.
Other notable personalities who have invested in land across India include Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma.
Location details
Mulshi's growing popularity among investors and celebrities
Kapoor's recent land purchase is located in Pimpri village, Mulshi, an area that has seen the development of luxury second homes, private estates, and hospitality projects.
The region is around 40km from Pune city and has witnessed a surge in demand for large land parcels from high-net-worth individuals seeking holiday homes and long-term investments.
The scenic landscape and improving infrastructure have further boosted investor interest in this area.