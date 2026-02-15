Ranbir Kapoor wants to reprise Jordan in 'Rockstar' sequel
Ranbir Kapoor just told fans on Instagram that he'd love to play Jordan again in a Rockstar sequel, but only if director Imtiaz Ali comes up with the right script.
The original movie, which also starred Nargis Fakhri and featured AR Rahman's iconic music, is still a fan favorite.
How well did the original film do?
Rockstar (2011) was an average hit at the box office but a huge success with music lovers.
Ranbir played Janardhan Jakhar, whose heartbreak turned him into rock legend Jordan.
Songs like "Nadaan Parindey" and "Sadda Haq" are still on playlists everywhere, and the film pulled in over ₹100 crore worldwide.
Will we see 'Rockstar 2?'
Director Imtiaz Ali has expressed he wouldn't rule out Rockstar 2 if he finds the right script.