Ranbir Kapoor wants to reprise Jordan in 'Rockstar' sequel Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor just told fans on Instagram that he'd love to play Jordan again in a Rockstar sequel, but only if director Imtiaz Ali comes up with the right script.

The original movie, which also starred Nargis Fakhri and featured AR Rahman's iconic music, is still a fan favorite.