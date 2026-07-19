'Trying to process': Randeep Hooda celebrates National Award for 'Swatantrya...'
What's the story
Actor Randeep Hooda has been honored with the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film is a biopic on freedom fighter and political thinker V.D. Savarkar, who was instrumental in India's independence movement. In a statement, Hooda expressed gratitude toward his team and said that the film demanded a lot from him as an artist.
Statement
'Still trying to process this moment'
Hooda said, "Being announced as the winner of the National Award for Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a moment I'm still trying to process."
"This film asked more of me than anything I've ever done. The journey of this film was filled with challenges at every juncture, but I'm glad we saw it through and overcame each of those."
Dedication
Hooda gave everything to the film
Hooda, who also acted in, co-wrote, and co-produced the film, said he gave it his all.
"As an actor, co-writer and first-time director, I gave this film everything I had because I felt an immense responsibility toward telling Veer Savarkar's story with sincerity and honesty."
"I'm deeply grateful to my entire team for believing in this dream and standing by it through every high and low."
Film's focus
Know more about the movie
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar chronicles Savarkar's revolutionary activities against British rule, imprisonment in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and his ideological evolution.
It delves into his writings, advocacy of Hindutva, and the controversies surrounding his legacy.
The film is available to stream on ZEE5.
Production hurdles
Challenges faced in making of the film
The biographical drama faced several challenges before its release.
It was originally supposed to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, who reportedly opted out due to creative differences.
The film's writing was by Utkarsh Naithani, and it was released in theaters in March 2024.
It also starred Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial.