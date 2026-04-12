Ranganathan's 'LIK' leaks online, earns ₹14.75cr net in India

'LIK' earnings jump 9.2% to ₹7.70cr

LIK saw its earnings jump 9.2% on day two, reaching ₹7.70 crore (up from ₹7.05 crore on opening day), with a strong 35.4% Saturday occupancy and a worldwide gross of ₹22.38 crore so far.

The ongoing piracy wave has the film industry worried; Rajinikanth called the leaks "shock and pain" and urged authorities to take serious action.