Ranganathan's 'LIK' leaks online, earns ₹14.75cr net in India
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany, was leaked online in HD just after release, following a similar piracy blow to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
Even with this setback, LIK has pulled in an impressive ₹14.75 crore net in India.
'LIK' earnings jump 9.2% to ₹7.70cr
LIK saw its earnings jump 9.2% on day two, reaching ₹7.70 crore (up from ₹7.05 crore on opening day), with a strong 35.4% Saturday occupancy and a worldwide gross of ₹22.38 crore so far.
The ongoing piracy wave has the film industry worried; Rajinikanth called the leaks "shock and pain" and urged authorities to take serious action.
Ranganathan and Shetty shine in 'LIK'
Set in 2040, LIK dives into how love and tech collide, with Ranganathan starring alongside Krithi Shetty.
Despite challenges, its fresh concept and performances are winning hearts, proving that good stories can still shine through tough times.