Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' earns ₹58cr, fails to connect

Tamil Nadu ₹31.5cr, Ranganathan's 1st flop

Most of LIK's earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹31.5 crore), but numbers were much lower in other regions.

It ended up as Ranganathan's first flop, especially compared to his last hit Dude, which grossed over ₹56 crore in Tamil Nadu compared with LIK's ₹58 crore worldwide total.

Still, the movie is dropping on OTT this weekend, so it might get a second chance to win people over online.