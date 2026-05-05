Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' earns ₹58cr, fails to connect
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's sci-fi comedy Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) wrapped up its time in theaters with a total of ₹58 crore worldwide, ₹45 crore from India and another ₹13 crore overseas.
Even with a unique plot and stars like Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah, the film didn't really connect with audiences.
Tamil Nadu ₹31.5cr, Ranganathan's 1st flop
Most of LIK's earnings came from Tamil Nadu (₹31.5 crore), but numbers were much lower in other regions.
It ended up as Ranganathan's first flop, especially compared to his last hit Dude, which grossed over ₹56 crore in Tamil Nadu compared with LIK's ₹58 crore worldwide total.
Still, the movie is dropping on OTT this weekend, so it might get a second chance to win people over online.