Rangayana to enliven Mysuru Dasara with 9-day Navaratri Rangotsava-2026
Entertainment
Rangayana is making this year's Mysuru Dasara even more vibrant with its nine-day Navaratri Rangotsava-2026, running from October 11-19 at Bhoomigeetha Rangamandira.
The festival kicks off on October 11 at 5pm with Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S Thangadagi doing the honors.
Theater shows folk performances Rangagourava Award
Expect a mix of theater shows and folk performances celebrating Karnataka's culture.
There will be a photographic exhibition showcasing Rangayana's theater productions, opened by Kannada and Culture Department secretary Manjushree.
Plus, the Navaratri Rangagourava award will shine a spotlight on Mysuru's talented theater artists.
Organizers are inviting everyone to join in and soak up the creative energy!