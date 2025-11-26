'Rangeela' returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

The iconic Bollywood film Rangeela is coming back to theaters on November 28, 2025, for its big 3-0.

Starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela is famous for its vibrant story and AR Rahman's unforgettable soundtrack.

In a recent video, Khan encouraged everyone to watch the film on the big screen again, while the re-release will be available in a new 4K HD format.