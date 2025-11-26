'Rangeela' returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary
The iconic Bollywood film Rangeela is coming back to theaters on November 28, 2025, for its big 3-0.
Starring Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, Rangeela is famous for its vibrant story and AR Rahman's unforgettable soundtrack.
In a recent video, Khan encouraged everyone to watch the film on the big screen again, while the re-release will be available in a new 4K HD format.
Why this re-release matters
Khan took a moment to praise his co-stars—calling Matondkar's performance a standout and giving Jackie Shroff a special mention. He also remembered Rajesh Joshi's role as Pakya with real fondness.
For longtime fans or anyone curious about Bollywood history, this is a rare chance to see why Rangeela became such a classic—and why its music still hits different today.