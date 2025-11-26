'Dream come true': Akshay Oberoi joins SRK's 'King' Entertainment Nov 26, 2025

Akshay Oberoi just confirmed he's part of Shah Rukh Khan's next big film, King, and he couldn't be happier.

Calling it a "dream come true," Oberoi said, "My checklist is complete now that I've got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him."

The movie is set to release in 2026, with Siddharth Anand directing.