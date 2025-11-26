'Dream come true': Akshay Oberoi joins SRK's 'King'
Akshay Oberoi just confirmed he's part of Shah Rukh Khan's next big film, King, and he couldn't be happier.
Calling it a "dream come true," Oberoi said, "My checklist is complete now that I've got the chance to work in a King Khan film and share screen space with him."
The movie is set to release in 2026, with Siddharth Anand directing.
Why all the buzz?
King isn't just another film—it's packed with stars like Suhana Khan (making her big-screen debut), Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
With a massive ₹350 crore budget and shoots will happen in Poland starting September 2025, it's one of India's most expensive action movies ever.
This marks Oberoi's third project with director Anand after Fighter and Flesh—showing they make quite the team.