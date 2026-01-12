'Truly blessed': Rani Mukerji celebrates 30 years in cinema

As she completes 30 years in Hindi cinema, actor Rani Mukerji reflected on her journey. In an emotional letter shared on Yash Raj Films 's Instagram account , she wrote about entering the film industry without any "master plan" or long-term ambitions. "Thirty years... When I say that out loud, it feels unreal, but it also tells me that if you do something that you love from the bottom of your heart, time flies, and you are left hungry for more."

Career highlights Mukerji's journey from 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat' to 'Saathiya' Mukerji, who made her debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, said the film taught her that cinema is about responsibility first, not glamor. She described the late '90s as a "magical" period when she learned how deeply Hindi cinema resonates with audiences. The early 2000s was a time of self-discovery for her, with Saathiya marking a turning point. Mukerji reflected, "I played a flawed, impulsive...emotional woman, and I remember feeling liberated." "I'm truly blessed that I could become an actor."

Iconic roles 'Black' and 'Mardaani': Defining roles in Mukerji's career Mukerji further called Black a "game changer" that pushed her to discover new depths within herself. She also expressed her love for characters who defy societal norms, citing Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, and Mardaani as examples. "Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism - she is quiet strength."

Recent success 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' and the importance of emotional truth Mukerji's recent film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, reaffirmed her belief in the power of emotional truth. "A mother fighting a system larger than herself is a story that needs no language," she wrote. The film earned her her first National Award, which she described as a moment of gratitude. "I bowed to the universe and took this award with a lot of humility."

Looking ahead Mukerji's reflections on longevity and future in cinema Mukerji emphasized that longevity in the film industry is not about staying relevant but staying honest. "I have made choices that surprised people, sometimes even myself. I have taken breaks, returned on my own terms, and trusted my instincts even when they went against trends." "To my fans and audiences who have always rooted for me, stood beside me and cheered for this girl who has become a woman, I bow down with respect and love," she concluded.