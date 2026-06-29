'Mardaani 3' set for TV premiere on July 18

Actor's statement

Mukerji on 'Mardaani 3'

Speaking about the film, Mukerji told Bollywood Hungama, "Mardaani has always been more than just a film...it's a voice against crimes we often choose to ignore." "With Mardaani 3, the intensity of the story stayed with me long after the shoot. I believe its message is more urgent than ever." "Bringing this film to Sony MAX makes it even more special because the channel gives a story like this the scale and impact it truly deserves, sparking conversations that matter."