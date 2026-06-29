'Mardaani 3' set for TV premiere on July 18
What's the story
Sony Max is all set to present the world television premiere of Mardaani 3 on July 18 at 8:00pm. The film, which has redefined the action thriller genre in India, is headlined by Rani Mukerji. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, it also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in lead roles.
Actor's statement
Mukerji on 'Mardaani 3'
Speaking about the film, Mukerji told Bollywood Hungama, "Mardaani has always been more than just a film...it's a voice against crimes we often choose to ignore." "With Mardaani 3, the intensity of the story stayed with me long after the shoot. I believe its message is more urgent than ever." "Bringing this film to Sony MAX makes it even more special because the channel gives a story like this the scale and impact it truly deserves, sparking conversations that matter."
Film details
More about the film
In Mardaani 3, Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, who investigates the mysterious case of missing girls. The film explores a dangerous network that leads to a high-stakes battle filled with shocking twists. After winning hearts across the country and becoming one of the most talked-about thrillers of the year, Mardaani 3 is all set for its television premiere.