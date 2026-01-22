Rani gets candid about filming 'Mujhse Dosti...!' with Yash Chopra
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently reminisced about her experience filming Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) during a special interaction at Bollywood Hungama's Hangout at St Xavier's College. The event was held to promote Mukerji's upcoming film Mardaani 3, set for release on January 30, 2026. During the interaction, she shared fond memories of filmmaker Yash Chopra and described the romantic drama as "very much like an Archie's Betty-Veronica kind of film."
Director's influence
Mukerji's fond memories of Chopra
Mukerji, who starred in the film alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, shared that it was shot mostly in London and Switzerland. She spoke fondly of Chopra, who was the producer on the film at that time. "He used to just lie down in the grass and say, 'Come, son, have some strawberries and cream,'" she recalled. "It was just beautiful," she remarked about those moments with Chopra that have stayed with her over the years.
Film's legacy
'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' remains a memorable film
Directed by Kunal Kohli, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! is remembered as one of the iconic romantic films of the early 2000s. The film's unique love triangle and its picturesque locations in London and Switzerland added to its charm. Despite concerns about their weight, Chopra encouraged Mukerji and Kapoor Khan to enjoy strawberries and cream during their outdoor shoots, creating fond memories that have lasted over the years.