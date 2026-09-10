'Maharashtra is...': Rani on getting Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award
What's the story
Actor Rani Mukerji was recently honored with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award at the 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards in Mumbai. The award was presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who acknowledged her contribution to Indian cinema and her long-standing association with Mumbai and Maharashtra.
Speech highlights
'This land is an inseparable part of my life'
During her acceptance speech, Mukerji spoke in Marathi and expressed her emotional connection with Maharashtra.
She said, "For me, Maharashtra is not just a state. Maharashtra is my birthplace, and it is also my workplace."
"This land is an inseparable part of my life. I have experienced everything here, both success and failure."
"That is why today's honor is extremely special to me."
Career insights
'I have never looked at cinema simply as a profession'
Mukerji also addressed the perception that she deliberately chooses women-centric films.
She said her decisions are instead guided by how real a character and its journey feel to audiences.
"I have never looked at cinema simply as a profession."
"For me, cinema is an extremely emotional subject, and Maharashtra is the root of that emotion for me."
Future initiatives
Fadnavis announces action plan for Marathi cinema
Fadnavis spoke about the importance of Marathi cinema and theater, announcing an action plan to increase the number of cinema halls for Marathi films.
He also announced plans for a modern film city with updated technology and production facilities.
Mukerji concluded her speech by dedicating the award to all the people of Maharashtra, artists, technicians, directors, and the film industry.