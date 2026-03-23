When will Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' drop on Netflix?

The critically acclaimed crime thriller Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji , will reportedly make its digital debut on Netflix on March 27, 2026. The film's OTT release comes eight weeks after its successful theatrical run, which began on January 30. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie has been a decent box office success despite stiff competition from Border 2.

Box office success How much did 'Mardaani 3' earn at the box office? Mardaani 3 reportedly collected ₹52.99cr in India and around ₹75cr globally. Notably, its release was advanced from its original late February date to January 30 to build on the film's buzz. It was produced by Aditya Chopra and edited by Yasha Ramchandani.

Plot highlights Here's what happens in 'Mardaani 3' The film follows Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shivani Shivaji Roy's three-month-long investigation into the abduction of 93 girls aged between eight and 10. The missing girls are found to be part of an illegal drug testing scheme using a mutated HPV virus. The investigation leads to a high-octane chase in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Mallika Prasad's "Amma," a human trafficker, is the main antagonist in this installment.

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