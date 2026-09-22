Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75

Mukerji was a significant part of Rani's life and had been seen with her at various public events.

Rani often spoke about her close relationship with her mother, revealing how it was Mukerji who pushed her to try acting, and even got her almost ousted from her debut film.

Mukerji egged Rani on to try acting in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, but after the first screen test, told producer Salim Akhtar not to take her and "ruin" his film!