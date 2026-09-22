Rani Mukerji's mother Krishna Mukerji dies at 75
What's the story
Krishna Mukerji, the mother of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. The news was confirmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) in a statement that expressed their deep sorrow over her demise. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet. "The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."
Family bond
Rani often spoke about her close relationship with her mother
Mukerji was a significant part of Rani's life and had been seen with her at various public events.
Rani often spoke about her close relationship with her mother, revealing how it was Mukerji who pushed her to try acting, and even got her almost ousted from her debut film.
Mukerji egged Rani on to try acting in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, but after the first screen test, told producer Salim Akhtar not to take her and "ruin" his film!
Career highlights
Career of Mukerji
Mukerji was also a part of the entertainment industry. She had worked as a playback singer in the Bengali and Hindi film industries. She is best known for lending her voice to Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja in the 1982 film Teesri Aankh.
Her daughter, Rani, has been associated with popular films like Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saathiya, Hum Tum, and Black.
She was last seen in Mardaani 3.