Rani Mukerji credits Nutan and Nargis for strong women characters
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji recently spoke about the portrayal of strong women in Hindi cinema. Speaking during a session with IANS where she interacted with female Delhi police officers, Mukerji credited legendary actors Nutan and Nargis for laying the groundwork for such characters decades ago. "I believe our industry has always had very strong characters. Nutan ji did films like Bandini, Nargis ji did Mother India," she said. "So strong female characters have always been portrayed in our industry."
Career progression
Mukerji on carrying forward legacy of strong women characters
Having completed three decades in the industry, Mukerji said she is now trying to carry forward the legacy left behind by her predecessors. "In my own way, in this phase of my career, I am trying to carry forward the work that our seniors left behind," she said. "So that in every decade, the women who do films and the stories we bring to the screen continue to remain strong."
New film
About 'Mardaani 3'
Mukerji's latest release, Mardaani 3, helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, delves into another dark reality of society. The film builds on the franchise's tradition of impactful storytelling. The first installment was released in 2014 and featured Mukerji alongside Jisshu Sengupta, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Anant Vidhaat Sharma in supporting roles. Vishal Jethwa starred as the antagonist in Mardaani 2 (2019), directed by Gopi Puthran.