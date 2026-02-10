Rani Mukerji credits Nutan and Nargis for strong women characters

Career progression

Mukerji on carrying forward legacy of strong women characters

Having completed three decades in the industry, Mukerji said she is now trying to carry forward the legacy left behind by her predecessors. "In my own way, in this phase of my career, I am trying to carry forward the work that our seniors left behind," she said. "So that in every decade, the women who do films and the stories we bring to the screen continue to remain strong."