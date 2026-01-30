Rani Mukerji calls 'Aiyyaa' 'most fun' shoot of career
What's the story
As she celebrates three decades in Bollywood with the release of Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji has been looking back at her career. In a recent interview with Zoom, she recalled working on her 2012 movie Aiyyaa. She said, "I love Aiyyaa. I've had the most fun shooting this film. We shot in Pune. And I met some of the most amazing actors from Marathi cinema." "I adore them because they are hugely talented."
Film nostalgia
'Shooting it was one of the most fascinating times...'
Mukerji also fondly remembered working with her friend and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant on the film. She said, "Shooting it was one of the most fascinating times of my life, and of course, shooting those amazing songs with my closest friend, Vaibhavi (Merchant)." She revealed, "I had a blast. This film was a blast from Day 1." The movie follows the character Meenakshi Deshpande, a girl who falls in love with a Tamil man after being drawn to his mysterious scent.
Career milestone
'It was the first time we showed how a woman...'
Mukerji also called Aiyyaa an important movie in her career "because it was the first time we showed how a woman can fantasise." "And it's okay to do that, and I celebrate that on screen." She added that if the film were released today, "Gen Zs would've made it a superhit." Meanwhile, Mardaani 3 released in theaters on Friday. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it also features Janki Bodiwala and Jisshu Sengupta, among others.