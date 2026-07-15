Rani Mukerji earns honorary doctorate at IFFM
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji will be awarded the Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University at the 2026 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The prestigious honor is in recognition of her three-decade-long contribution to Indian cinema and her humanitarian work. The degree will be conferred during a special ceremony on August 14, 2026, at Federation Square in Melbourne.
Honorary degree
Mukerji's contributions to cinema, society
The honor acknowledges Mukerji's sustained efforts toward social causes supporting women, children, and marginalized communities.
Her performances in films like Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, the Mardaani franchise, and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway have highlighted issues such as women's rights, gender justice, disability inclusion, and social change.
Beyond cinema, she has also supported initiatives related to children's healthcare and education.
Actor's statement
'Cinema has been my greatest teacher...'
Mukerji said in a statement, "I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University."
"Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life's journey, and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change."
"To receive this honor during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne...makes it even more special."
"I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition."
University statement
'Her enduring impact on cinema...'
La Trobe University Chancellor, John Brumby AO, said, "Rani Mukerji's remarkable body of work has transcended entertainment to spark important conversations around social justice, equality and inclusion."
"Her enduring impact on cinema, coupled with her unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes, makes her an exceptional recipient of this honorary doctorate."
"We are delighted to recognize her achievements and welcome her into the La Trobe University community."