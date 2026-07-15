Rani Mukerji earns honorary doctorate at IFFM

Mukerji said in a statement, "I am deeply humbled to receive this Honorary Doctor of Letters from La Trobe University."

"Cinema has been my greatest teacher in my life's journey, and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire empathy, spark conversations and bring about positive change."

"To receive this honor during the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne...makes it even more special."

"I am grateful to La Trobe University and to IFFM for this incredible recognition."