Rani Mukerji nearly chose early marriage over Bollywood
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, who recently celebrated 30 years in the industry, has revealed that she would have gotten married instead of starting her acting career. Speaking to Karan Johar at a celebratory event, she said her parents had a traditional outlook and expected her to marry early. However, everything changed when she was offered Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (1997).
Career shift
Mukerji's parents initially envisioned a traditional path for her
Mukerji revealed that her parents didn't see her working or building a career. Her father never thought that she would work or build a career. He thought her brother was supposed to earn and she was supposed to get married. However, everything changed when filmmaker and family friend Salim Akhtar offered her a role in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.
Family support
Mukerji's mother encouraged her to pursue acting for financial stability
Despite the initial resistance, Mukerji's mother urged her to take a chance on acting. "Because they knew that if I do well in this thing, maybe things would be better. But probably at that point of time, I didn't see it from that angle," she added. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mardaani 3, which releases on January 30, 2026.