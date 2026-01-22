Rani Mukerji nearly chose early marriage over Bollywood

Mukerji revealed that her parents didn't see her working or building a career. Her father never thought that she would work or build a career. He thought her brother was supposed to earn and she was supposed to get married. However, everything changed when filmmaker and family friend Salim Akhtar offered her a role in Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

Family support

Mukerji's mother encouraged her to pursue acting for financial stability

Despite the initial resistance, Mukerji's mother urged her to take a chance on acting. "Because they knew that if I do well in this thing, maybe things would be better. But probably at that point of time, I didn't see it from that angle," she added. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Mardaani 3, which releases on January 30, 2026.