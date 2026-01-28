Rani Mukerji's parenting comments stir up online debate
While promoting Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji said, "I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way."
She added that mothers should raise their voices at fathers—not the other way around.
These remarks didn't sit well with many online, sparking a wave of criticism and discussion about gender roles.
What's the context?
Rani made these comments during interviews for her upcoming film Mardaani 3, which hits theaters January 30. The movie sees her return as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, this time investigating a human trafficking ring.
In another chat, she shared how her daughter Adira challenges her parenting style compared to how she was raised.
Broader thoughts on women's safety
Rani also pointed out that conversations around women's safety in India haven't changed much in recent years.
She believes telling tough stories like those in Mardaani 3 is important—even if they're hard to watch—because these issues still matter.