Rani Mukerji's parenting comments stir up online debate Entertainment Jan 28, 2026

While promoting Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji said, "I think respect starts at home. Very easily, when you see your mother being ill-treated, it empowers boys to think that if my mother can be treated like this, every other girl can be treated the same way."

She added that mothers should raise their voices at fathers—not the other way around.

These remarks didn't sit well with many online, sparking a wave of criticism and discussion about gender roles.