Ranveer Singh to reunite with mentor Aditya Chopra?

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has been on a roll lately, delivering two consecutive hits in just four months, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Now, it seems that he might be reuniting with Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films (YRF). According to Bollywood Hungama, the two had a closed-door meeting at YRF earlier this month to discuss their future plans and potential collaborations.

Meeting details What happened during the meeting? A source told the portal, "Ranveer Singh's success felt personal to Aditya Chopra, as he is the one who launched him and laid the foundation to excel in the Hindi film industry." "The two met at YRF last to last Friday, and, in a closed-door meeting, hugged and ironed out all their differences." "It was a rather long discussion between the two, ranging from their future plans to the intent of collaboration, and of course, the success of Dhurandhar."

Future plans Singh, Chopra to collaborate on a large-scale feature film The source further revealed that Singh and Chopra are both interested in working together on a large-scale feature film. "Adi has promised to come to Ranveer with a feature film within the next six months, and the actor too is looking forward to hearing from the maverick filmmaker," the source shared further. This potential reunion would mark Singh's return to YRF, which launched him with the memorable romance drama Band Baaja Baaraat.

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