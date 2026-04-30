Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' on track; shooting starts in August

Ranveer Singh 's much-anticipated film Pralay is still on track, with Variety India reporting that the shooting will begin in August 2026. This comes after recent speculation about creative differences between Singh and director Jai Mehta had cast doubts on the movie. However, an insider has now dismissed these rumors, stating that Singh and Mehta have already finalized the script and are currently busy with pre-production.

Production progress 'Pralay' script has been locked An insider connected to the project told the outlet, "Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless. Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script." "The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, Pralay is on track to go on floors by August 2026."

Genre exploration Exploring the uncharted territory of zombie genre in Bollywood Described as a large-scale post-apocalyptic action thriller set in a dystopian world, Pralay is expected to venture into the zombie genre in a way quite new to Hindi cinema. The film, produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Singh's Maa Kasam Films in association with Applause Entertainment, is reportedly being made on a grand scale. Industry reports suggest that the budget could be around ₹300 crore, making it one of the most expensive Hindi films in production.

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