Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh to reunite for 'larger-than-life' film?
What's the story
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who has delivered hits such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Dhurandhar, is reportedly developing his next project. According to Pinkvilla, the director is working on a new concept and plans to start filming by March 2027. The yet-untitled film may also star Ranveer Singh.
Casting news
Singh is the frontrunner for the lead role
Singh has emerged as the frontrunner for the lead role in Dhar's next film, reported Pinkvilla. A source said, "Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He's excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027." However, official paperwork for Singh's involvement is yet to be finalized.
Film details
Film expected to be a grand, high-concept project
The yet-untitled film is expected to be a "high-concept, larger-than-life" project. Notably, it was previously reported that the director and Singh might reunite for a historical drama on Chandragupta Maurya. The director may also revive The Immortal Ashwatthama, his dream project that was put on the back burner due to budget restrictions.