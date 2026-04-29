Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh to reunite for 'larger-than-life' film?

Casting news

Singh is the frontrunner for the lead role

Singh has emerged as the frontrunner for the lead role in Dhar's next film, reported Pinkvilla. A source said, "Aditya Dhar has cracked an idea and is currently working on it. He's excited about the concept and is developing it actively, with a plan to start the film by March 2027." However, official paperwork for Singh's involvement is yet to be finalized.