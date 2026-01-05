Ranveer Singh leads Bollywood's 1st zombie apocalypse film, 'Pralay'

What else to know

Pralay could mark Kalyani's Hindi debut after her buzzworthy role in Lokah: Chapter 1, especially since talks with Alia Bhatt didn't work out due to her packed schedule.

The movie will showcase a gritty, AI-crafted vision of post-apocalyptic Mumbai.

It's also the big-screen directorial debut for Jai Mehta (of Scam 1992 fame), and is produced by Hansal Mehta and Applause Entertainment.

Inspired by global hits like I Am Legend but promising its own twist, Pralay aims to push Indian cinema in a bold new direction.