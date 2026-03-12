Catch 'Dhurandhar' in theaters again before the sequel arrives

The global blockbuster Dhurandhar returned to selected theaters on Thursday, ahead of its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge , which releases on March 19. Jio Studios and B62 Studios are re-releasing the film in a rare international theatrical run across around 500 screens worldwide. In a press release, makers revealed that 250 screens in India will feature Dhurandhar from March 12, and 250 screens internationally will showcase it from the next day.

Fan opportunity 'Dhurandhar's re-release and its significance The re-release of Dhurandhar gives fans a chance to relive the phenomenon that changed the spy-action genre. The film's return to theaters is especially significant in North America, where it will be screened on nearly 185 screens, reflecting the high anticipation for its sequel. The mid-week premieres (on March 18) are already witnessing sold-out shows, underscoring the massive demand and scale at which the sequel is poised to arrive.

Sequel premiere 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' to have special premiere shows in US Adding to the excitement, Dhurandhar The Revenge will have special Wednesday premiere shows in the USA and Canada on March 18, a day before its worldwide release. These premieres will largely be held on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which are characterized by wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, superior projection quality, and luxury seating. Such formats are usually reserved for major Hollywood event films.

