'Don 3' row: Ranveer Singh's father to meet producers' association
What's the story
The ongoing dispute over Ranveer Singh's sudden exit from Don 3 has reached the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA). The actor's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, has now agreed to meet with the producers' body to discuss this matter. This development comes nearly three months after Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani first approached the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) regarding Singh's reported last-minute withdrawal from the project.
Meeting details
Singh's lawyer initially refused to participate in proceedings
IMPPA president Abhay Sinha revealed that Akhtar and Sidhwani approached the association last month with a complaint against the actor.
They also submitted documents related to the project.
Initially, Singh's lawyer argued that the matter was outside IMPPA's jurisdiction and therefore, the actor would not participate in proceedings.
However, Singh's father later contacted the association expressing his willingness to attend a meeting.
Producer's perspective
Producers shared their side of the dispute
Nishant Ujjwal, a member of the IMPPA committee and general secretary of the Film Makers Combine, said that Akhtar and Sidhwani explained their concerns at a meeting on Friday.
They also shared an agreement they had signed with Singh.
Ujjwal told The Times of India, "We have seen his message to the filmmakers' team saying that he was too excited about Don."
"We will understand his side only after meeting his father or another representative."
Document exchange
Singh yet to share his side of the dispute
Ujjwal added, "They (the producers) showed us the agreement signed between them and Ranveer and also shared that a promo had been shot. We don't know the reason for his exit."
"We are expecting to hold another meeting soon, following which we will arrive at a decision," he said.
Singh reportedly walked away from Don 3 just days before production was set to begin.
This led to a financial dispute, with makers seeking ₹45 crore in compensation for pre-production losses.
Previous actions
Dispute reached FWICE earlier this year
The dispute dates back to April when the producers approached IFTDA over Singh's exit from Don 3.
IFTDA subsequently referred the matter to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for intervention.
In May, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh.
However, it was withdrawn eight days later after IMPPA requested that it be revoked, with the producers' body expected to work toward a resolution.
While Singh has now moved on to Pralay, Don 3's future remains uncertain.