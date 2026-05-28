Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' unaffected by 'Don 3' controversy
What's the story
Despite the ongoing controversy over Ranveer Singh's departure from Don 3, his upcoming film Pralay is reportedly unaffected. The zombie thriller will begin shooting in August 2026, reported Bombay Times. Sources close to the production have confirmed that everything is on track and there are no delays due to the ongoing dispute involving Singh.
Source quote
'Everything is in order and running as planned'
An insider claimed, "Everything is in order and running as planned." "FWICE's unlawful directive has had no impact on the film whatsoever...Pralay will go on floors in August." However, makers of Pralay have not yet released any official statement regarding this. Pralay, set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, will reportedly use AI-generated visuals to create a decaying version of the city. The film marks Jai Mehta's theatrical directorial debut and is co-produced by Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment.
Controversy details
What led to the controversy
The controversy began when Singh reportedly quit Don 3 just before production was set to ramp up. This move allegedly alarmed Excel Entertainment, which had already invested a lot in pre-production for the film. Following this, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Singh on Monday. Apart from the non-cooperation directive, Excel Entertainment has reportedly sought ₹45 crore in compensation from Singh for pre-production costs incurred before his exit from Don 3.