Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay' unaffected by 'Don 3' controversy

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'Everything is in order and running as planned'

An insider claimed, "Everything is in order and running as planned." "FWICE's unlawful directive has had no impact on the film whatsoever...Pralay will go on floors in August." However, makers of Pralay have not yet released any official statement regarding this. Pralay, set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai, will reportedly use AI-generated visuals to create a decaying version of the city. The film marks Jai Mehta's theatrical directorial debut and is co-produced by Hansal Mehta and Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment.