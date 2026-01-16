Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' drops March 2026, set for box office face-off Entertainment Jan 16, 2026

Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Hamza in Dhurandhar 2, hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel picks up right after the first film—which smashed records with over ₹1,200 crore worldwide since its December 2025 release.