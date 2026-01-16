Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' drops March 2026, set for box office face-off
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Hamza in Dhurandhar 2, hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, this sequel picks up right after the first film—which smashed records with over ₹1,200 crore worldwide since its December 2025 release.
Who's in and what's new?
The film features a loaded cast: Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna (whose Fa9la dance went viral), Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.
Main filming is wrapped up, but some extra scenes with Khanna are being re-shot thanks to fans loving his character.
Where can you watch?
Dhurandhar 2 will release across India in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It's backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.