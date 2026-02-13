Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is now Pakistan's most pirated film
Ranveer Singh's new spy thriller, Dhurandhar, is officially banned in Pakistan, but that hasn't stopped it from popping up everywhere.
A video by YouTuber Karl Rock shows pirated copies being sold, with the seller quoted a price of PKR 50 (approximately ₹16) at Karachi's Rainbow Centre.
Rock even joked "Bahut sasta" (so cheap) and mentioned Singh's family roots in the city.
The clip has taken off online, especially with ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.
'Dhurandhar' vs 'Pathaan': Box office collection
Dhurandhar isn't just trending—it's now the most pirated movie in Pakistan, racking up over 2 million illegal downloads in two weeks through torrents and Telegram.
Even with bans cutting into profits (including an estimated loss of around ₹50-60 crore), the film has still made over ₹1,000 crore globally since its December release.
Meanwhile, here's more on 'Dhurandhar'
Set against real-life events like the Kandahar hijack and 26/11 attacks, Dhurandhar features a star cast including Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna.
The film stirred controversy for its portrayal of Benazir Bhutto, leading to an FIR in Pakistan.
If you're curious about what happens next, a sequel—Dhurandhar: The Revenge—is slated for release in 2026.