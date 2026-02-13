Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' is now Pakistan's most pirated film Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Ranveer Singh's new spy thriller, Dhurandhar, is officially banned in Pakistan, but that hasn't stopped it from popping up everywhere.

A video by YouTuber Karl Rock shows pirated copies being sold, with the seller quoted a price of PKR 50 (approximately ₹16) at Karachi's Rainbow Centre.

Rock even joked "Bahut sasta" (so cheap) and mentioned Singh's family roots in the city.

The clip has taken off online, especially with ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.