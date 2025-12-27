Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' storms past ₹1,000cr worldwide—outshines 'Animal'

Dhurandhar raked in $15.09 million (about ₹124.2 crore) in North America alone—overtaking Animal's lifetime numbers there. Back home, it earned ₹648.5 crore nett by day 22 (December 26), surpassing Kalki 2898 AD and Animal for a top-five spot in India's all-time list. Worldwide gross stands at over ₹1,000 crore as of December 25, making it the highest earner of 2024 so far and putting it within reach of Jawan and Pathaan.

Why is everyone talking about it?

With a cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and more, plus intense action sequences and a gripping plot—all in Hindi—Dhurandhar has outperformed even big multilingual releases after just three weeks.

If you're into high-stakes thrillers or want to see what all the buzz is about this year (2024) at the movies, this one might be worth checking out!