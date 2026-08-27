Rao, 73, Telugu actor dies after health struggles MAA mourns
Entertainment
GV Narayana Rao, a familiar face in Telugu cinema for about 50 years, has passed away at 73 after health struggles.
The news was confirmed on Wednesday, and the Movie Artists Association (MAA), along with many from the film industry, shared heartfelt tributes to honor his legacy.
Rao Nandi-winning debut in 'Anthuleni Katha'
Starting out in Kurumaddali village and training at Madras Film Institute, Rao made his mark with a Nandi Award-winning debut in Anthuleni Katha (1976).
He starred in films like Muthyala Pallaki, later shifting to memorable supporting roles.
Off-screen, he built a close friendship with Rajinikanth and a strong association with Chiranjeevi and even appeared on TV shows that connected him with new audiences.
His journey leaves a lasting impact on Telugu entertainment.