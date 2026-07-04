'Rao Bahadur' starring Satyadev opens day 1 with ₹3.11cr globally

'Rao Bahadur' ₹1.61cr domestically

On the home front, the movie earned ₹1.61 crore, mostly from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (₹1.45 crore), while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu added smaller amounts.

The Telugu version saw audience interest grow through the day, occupancy jumped from 19% in the morning to 38% at night, hinting that word-of-mouth might help it stick around a bit longer.