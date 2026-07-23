Rao deleted 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' comment sparks speculation
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is in the spotlight after a deleted Instagram comment about his appearance in the 2025 song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, which features several Bollywood celebrities.
When a user questioned his artistic choices, Rao replied, "one song does not define who I am," and hinted he felt some "pressure," but didn't go into details.
Screenshots of his comment spread quickly, sparking lots of speculation.
Rao urges empathy over NEET-UG leak
This comes just after Rao publicly supported students protesting the NEET-UG exam paper leak in New Delhi.
He urged for empathy and open conversation instead of violence, writing, "Real and lasting change is built through conversation."
Other stars like Salman Khan and Naseeruddin Shah have also shown support for the students.