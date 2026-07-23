Rao deleted 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' comment sparks speculation

Rajkummar Rao is in the spotlight after a deleted Instagram comment about his appearance in the 2025 song Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai, which features several Bollywood celebrities.

When a user questioned his artistic choices, Rao replied, "one song does not define who I am," and hinted he felt some "pressure," but didn't go into details.

Screenshots of his comment spread quickly, sparking lots of speculation.