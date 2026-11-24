Rao denies producer Pandian 'Bigg Boss Tamil 3' fraud claim
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 winner Mugen Rao has firmly denied fraud accusations from producer Malaysia Pandian, who alleges Rao and two directors didn't return a ₹10.55 lakh film advance.
Frustrated by the claims, Mugen says, "It's not true," and is ready to show proof in his defense.
He is seriously considering filing a defamation suit to protect his reputation.
Rao repaid ₹5L, Pandian demands ₹14.29L
Mugen explained he got ₹5 lakh as an advance for the project but returned the full amount: ₹3 lakh first, then the remaining ₹2 lakh.
Despite this, Pandian is demanding ₹14.29 lakh (with interest) and has allegedly made emotional threats toward Mugen's family.
With things escalating, Mugen says he is seriously considering filing a defamation case to clear his name and defend himself.