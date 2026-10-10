Rao studied courtroom videos to portray Nikam in 'Prahaar'

Rajkummar Rao is stepping into the shoes of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, but interestingly, he never actually met Nikam before filming.

Instead, Rao prepped by diving into courtroom videos and interviews to nail down Nikam's mannerisms and speech.

He even gained weight to match the lawyer's look at a key point in his life.