Rao studied courtroom videos to portray Nikam in 'Prahaar'
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is stepping into the shoes of senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, but interestingly, he never actually met Nikam before filming.
Instead, Rao prepped by diving into courtroom videos and interviews to nail down Nikam's mannerisms and speech.
He even gained weight to match the lawyer's look at a key point in his life.
Rao credits Arun for 'Prahaar' immersion
Rao shared that some scenes, especially those involving a child witness, felt incredibly real on set, making the experience intense for everyone involved.
He credited director Avinash Arun for creating such an immersive environment with a big cast.
Prahaar also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Wamiqa Gabbi and hits theaters on October 16, 2026.