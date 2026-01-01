Rapper Badshah and Rikhi announce mutual split after 5 months
Entertainment
Rapper Badshah and Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi have called it quits just five months after tying the knot.
They shared the news on Instagram, saying the split was mutual and respectful and asking everyone to give them space instead of speculating.
Privacy requested after Badshah's 2nd divorce
In their words: "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."
This is Badshah's second divorce (he shares a daughter with his first wife).
Meanwhile, Isha is rumored to be joining Bigg Boss 20 soon.