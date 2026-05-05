Rapper Doechii walks Met Gala red carpet barefoot citing groundedness
Entertainment
Rapper Doechii turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala by walking the red carpet barefoot.
She said her choice was all about feeling "grounded" and comfortable, adding, "I want to feel beautiful tonight. I don't give a damn, I don't care," making it clear she values authenticity over tradition.
Custom Jacobs dress with standout hat
Doechii wore a custom Marc Jacobs dress with a dramatic cape and a standout hat: Matthew Jean-Pierre called it "was the star of the show." She finished the look with bold bracelets and anklets.
This isn't her first time skipping shoes. She also went barefoot at Paris Fashion Week in 2026, showing she's all about doing her own thing on big fashion nights.