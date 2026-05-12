'Never had urge for acting': King on 'Lukkhe' debut
What's the story
Rapper King, who shot to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with his hit song Tu Aake Dekhle, recently made his acting debut with the Prime Video show Lukkhe. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his unexpected entry into acting and what he hopes to leave behind as a legacy.
Acting debut
'I always felt I could never...'
In Lukkhe, King plays Badnaam, a rapper who also produces drugs to compete with OG, the best rapper in the country. He described playing such a complex character as a "privilege" so early in his career. However, he admitted that he never thought of acting as a career. "I never had a keeda (urge) for acting. I made music videos...recently. I always felt I could never go there (be an actor)."
Career transition
Advice for young artists entering music scene
King believes that his music videos helped him land his acting role. "I guess it was that creativity reached the professionals, and they felt I could do this," he said. He also had advice for young artists entering the Indian music scene: "Put your thoughts in your visuals. Try to perform it 100% with the same intensity that you had while writing it."
Work ethic
What does he want to be remembered for?
Despite knowing he isn't a finished product in acting, King hopes his dedication will be remembered. "All I wanted was that when this shoot gets over, whoever has worked with me should know that this boy has worked like a mule," he said. "Kisi ko acting achi lage na, but mehnat important hai (They may not like my acting, but hard work is important)." Lukkhe also stars Palak Tiwari and Raashi Khanna.