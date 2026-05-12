'Never had urge for acting': King on 'Lukkhe' debut

Rapper King, who shot to fame during the COVID-19 pandemic with his hit song Tu Aake Dekhle, recently made his acting debut with the Prime Video show Lukkhe . In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about his unexpected entry into acting and what he hopes to leave behind as a legacy.

Acting debut 'I always felt I could never...' In Lukkhe, King plays Badnaam, a rapper who also produces drugs to compete with OG, the best rapper in the country. He described playing such a complex character as a "privilege" so early in his career. However, he admitted that he never thought of acting as a career. "I never had a keeda (urge) for acting. I made music videos...recently. I always felt I could never go there (be an actor)."

Career transition Advice for young artists entering music scene King believes that his music videos helped him land his acting role. "I guess it was that creativity reached the professionals, and they felt I could do this," he said. He also had advice for young artists entering the Indian music scene: "Put your thoughts in your visuals. Try to perform it 100% with the same intensity that you had while writing it."

Advertisement