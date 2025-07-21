Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna launches her fragrance line, 'Dear Diary'
Rashmika Mandanna just launched her first fragrance brand, Dear Diary, inspired by her own memories and life moments—she calls it an "olfactory diary."
The idea is to let people relive special memories through scent, making each perfume feel personal and nostalgic.
Three perfumes in the debut collection
The debut set features three perfumes: National Crush (a nod to her fan-given title), Irreplaceable (inspired by her first tattoo), and Controversial (about handling public judgment).
Made with Indian ingredients like pink lotus and jasmine, these scents are priced from ₹599 for 10ml to ₹2,599 for 100ml.
You can grab them exclusively on the Dear Diary website if you want a little story with your scent.