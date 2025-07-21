Rashmika Mandanna launches her fragrance line, 'Dear Diary'

Three perfumes in the debut collection

The debut set features three perfumes: National Crush (a nod to her fan-given title), Irreplaceable (inspired by her first tattoo), and Controversial (about handling public judgment).

Made with Indian ingredients like pink lotus and jasmine, these scents are priced from ₹599 for 10ml to ₹2,599 for 100ml.

You can grab them exclusively on the Dear Diary website if you want a little story with your scent.