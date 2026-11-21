Mandanna elaborated what she believes is most important in a relationship.

She said, "What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other...you share the same dream, house, and everything."

"By the time of marriage...it is understood and does not need to be told out (loud)."

This comes after backlash over their Koffee With Karan episode, in which Deverakonda said Mandanna proposed to him 100 times in a year before he considered marriage.