Rashmika says Vijay's love is not 'superficial' after 'KWK' controversy
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Mysaa, has revealed what she loves most about her husband, actor Vijay Deverakonda. In a recent interview with Prema the Journalist on her YouTube channel, Mandanna said that one of the things she loves about Deverakonda is his "sense of deep love." "So many times he does not have to say it. I see it." "It is not superficial; there is one different level of love that I absolutely love."
Relationship insights
'What makes a relationship...'
Mandanna elaborated what she believes is most important in a relationship.
She said, "What makes a relationship is your comfort with each other, how much you understand each other...you share the same dream, house, and everything."
"By the time of marriage...it is understood and does not need to be told out (loud)."
This comes after backlash over their Koffee With Karan episode, in which Deverakonda said Mandanna proposed to him 100 times in a year before he considered marriage.
About
Know about 'Mysaa'
In Mysaa, Mandanna plays a Gond tribal woman. The role required her to undergo physical preparation for several action sequences.
She even injured herself while filming, admitting that her tendon detached during a pivotal action sequence.
Directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa will hit theaters on November 27 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.