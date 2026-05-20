'Cocktail 2': Rashmika deletes 'Tujhko' snippet, sparks reactions

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a teaser for her upcoming song Tujhko from Cocktail 2. The snippet went viral, with fans praising the melody and Arijit Singh 's vocals. However, the excitement was short-lived as the actor deleted her post, leaving fans confused and speculating whether it was an "orchestrated leak" or a response to fan pressure.

Fan theories The teaser was 1st revealed at a promotional event The teaser was first revealed at a Cocktail 2 promotional event on Monday, May 18. While the dance track Mashooqa was released soon after, Tujhko continued to circulate online through reposts and leaks. Fans took to social media to express their confusion and demand answers. One user wrote, "That deleted teaser for the Cocktail song had us hooked! Why the delay?" Another user shared a screenshot of Mandanna's deleted post, saying, "The video was posted, and now it's suddenly deleted."

Alleged leak 'Tujhko' leaked online ahead of official release Meanwhile, another user claimed that a YouTube channel called Arijit S Universe had allegedly uploaded the full song online ahead of its official release. The fan tagged the makers and wrote: "Are you sleeping or what, Maddock Films?" "This guy has uploaded the full song Tujhko from Cocktail 2 on YouTube, and you guys have not deleted the video." Till Wednesday morning, the full music video was available on Mandanna's social media handles.

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