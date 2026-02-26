Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are officially married! Details inside Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, known as "Virosh" by fans, just got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur after seven to eight years together.

They recently went public with their relationship and thanked their fans for the support.