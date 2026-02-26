Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda are officially married! Details inside
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, known as "Virosh" by fans, just got married on February 26 at ITC Mementos in Udaipur after seven to eight years together.
They recently went public with their relationship and thanked their fans for the support.
A mix of Telugu and Kodava traditions
Their wedding mixed both Telugu and Kodava traditions—starting with a Hindu ceremony in the morning and a Kodava ritual later to honor Rashmika's roots.
The celebrations were phone-free for privacy, making it all about family. Pre-wedding fun included a Japanese-themed dinner, a friendly cricket match called "Virosh Premier League," sangeet, pool games, vibrant haldi-mehendi events (with cute pet cartoons!), and lots of close friends around.
Film industry friends, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga, attended. A grand Hyderabad reception is planned for March 4.