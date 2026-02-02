Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to tie the knot on February 26
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are tying the knot on February 26, 2026, after reportedly getting engaged (engagement date not specified in the source).
Their wedding will be an intimate event at a heritage palace in Udaipur with only close friends and family. A reception is expected in Hyderabad soon after.
A love story that blossomed on-screen
Their story began on the sets of Geetha Govindam (year not specified in the source), sparking rumors that kept fans guessing.
They worked together again in Dear Comrade (year not specified in the source), and over the years, sweet moments—like celebrating New Year's in Rome and leading India's New York Day Parade—hinted at something special growing between them.
Rashmika was previously engaged to Rakshit Shetty
Rashmika was previously engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, but they parted ways due to compatibility issues.
Both actors have largely kept their personal lives private.
Now, as Rashmika flashed her engagement ring, fans are excited for both their wedding and their upcoming film together—a double celebration for this much-loved pair!