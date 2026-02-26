Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities kick off: Details

Guest list, food, and OTT buzz

The guest list was tight—just 100 close friends and family—with Vijay reportedly flying in over half the guests himself.

Everyone enjoyed a spread of Telangana, Andhra, and Karnataka dishes served on banana leaves (think natukodi pulusu and Hyderabadi biryani).

An OTT platform is already eyeing streaming rights to the wedding event and is reportedly covering venue and hospitality costs.

A grand reception is set for March 4 in Hyderabad.