Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding festivities kick off: Details
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to be married! Their wedding was scheduled to take place at ITC Mementos Udaipur with twin ceremonies honoring both Telugu and Kodava traditions.
The couple, who co-starred in Geetha Govindam in 2018, kept their relationship private for years.
Their pre-wedding celebrations ran from February 24-26 and included a Japanese-themed dinner, poolside volleyball matches, sangeet night, and haldi-mehendi rituals.
Guest list, food, and OTT buzz
The guest list was tight—just 100 close friends and family—with Vijay reportedly flying in over half the guests himself.
Everyone enjoyed a spread of Telangana, Andhra, and Karnataka dishes served on banana leaves (think natukodi pulusu and Hyderabadi biryani).
An OTT platform is already eyeing streaming rights to the wedding event and is reportedly covering venue and hospitality costs.
A grand reception is set for March 4 in Hyderabad.
On-screen magic turned real-life romance?
Their on-screen chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) drew fan attention and long-running speculation about their relationship.
They have kept their relationship private for years.