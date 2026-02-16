Rashmika Mandanna not part of Amit Sharma's upcoming rom-com?
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna will not be part of director Amit Sharma's upcoming romantic comedy, according to a Bollywood Hungama report. A source close to the director allegedly clarified that while he is in talks with Shahid Kapoor for the project, Mandanna won't be involved. The report also cited two reasons for her unavailability: a packed schedule and another collaboration with Kapoor on Cocktail 2.
Career commitments
'Date diary is clogged'
The source said, "There is no Rashmika Mandanna in the project at all. Yes, Amit is in talks with Shahid Kapoor." The report added that Mandanna's "date diary is cloggged" which she aims to clear for her upcoming wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Moreover, Mandanna and Kapoor have also collaborated on Cocktail 2, which will premiere later this year. To recall, this update comes after Variety India recently reported that Sharma's upcoming rom-com will be headlined by Kapoor and Mandanna.
Recent project
Meanwhile, know more about 'Cocktail 2' and Sharma's filmography
Mandanna and Kapoor recently wrapped up shooting for Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Meanwhile, Sharma is known for his work on Badhaai Ho and Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan. He has not yet officially confirmed the casting for his next directorial.