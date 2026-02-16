Rashmika Mandanna not part of Amit Sharma's upcoming rom-com?

Career commitments

'Date diary is clogged'

The source said, "There is no Rashmika Mandanna in the project at all. Yes, Amit is in talks with Shahid Kapoor." The report added that Mandanna's "date diary is cloggged" which she aims to clear for her upcoming wedding to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Moreover, Mandanna and Kapoor have also collaborated on Cocktail 2, which will premiere later this year. To recall, this update comes after Variety India recently reported that Sharma's upcoming rom-com will be headlined by Kapoor and Mandanna.