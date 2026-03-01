Rashmika-Vijay invite Telangana CM to wedding reception

The two tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, blending Telugu Hindu and Kodava traditions. Their pre-wedding events included a Japanese-style dinner and a pool-volleyball Virosh Premier League event. They also visited Tirumala Tirupati temple for blessings on March 1.

They met Amit Shah and did this

A few days before the wedding, Rashmika and Vijay met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and turned their celebrations into acts of kindness—handing out sweet boxes in 23 cities and organizing Annadanam at temples across India.