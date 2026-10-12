Rathee claims Khan's 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' changed
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee claims Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, was changed after government concerns about its original portrayal of China.
The movie, once called Battle of Galwan, reportedly went through reshoots to soften its take on the 2020 India-China border clash.
Rathee's comments have stirred up a lot of chatter online among fans and viewers.
Rathee detained, alleges government film influence
Rathee says officials stepped in to avoid upsetting diplomatic ties with China, leading to reshoots and changes in the film's title.
Adding to the buzz, he was recently detained by Delhi Police at his Gurugram residence, a move he called abduction.
Both his detention and his claims about Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace have fueled fresh debates about creative freedom and government influence in movies.