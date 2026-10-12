Rathee claims Khan's 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' changed

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee claims Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, was changed after government concerns about its original portrayal of China.

The movie, once called Battle of Galwan, reportedly went through reshoots to soften its take on the 2020 India-China border clash.

Rathee's comments have stirred up a lot of chatter online among fans and viewers.