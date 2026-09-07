Ratnam unveils 'Inji Vellam' 1st look showing emotional moment
Entertainment
Legendary director Mani Ratnam's new film, Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has released the first look.
The motion poster shows the two sharing an emotional moment, but the story itself is still a secret for now.
'Inji Vellam' January 2027 Kolkata shoot
Inji Vellam is set to hit theaters in January 2027 and was mostly shot in Kolkata. The film teams up big names behind the scenes too: Avik Mukhopadhayay as cinematographer and Sreekar Prasad as editor.
Meanwhile, Sethupathi has a packed lineup with Slum Dog, Pocket Novel, and Farzi 2, while Pallavi will appear in major projects like Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, plus OM: Chapter 1 alongside Dhanush and Mammootty.