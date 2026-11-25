Ratnam's 'Inji Vellam' single 'Aachi Aachi' out composed by Rahman
The new single Aachi Aachi from Mani Ratnam's film Inji Vellam is finally out. Composed by A R Rahman with lyrics by Ilango Krishnan, the track is sung by Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas.
The music video brings major energy, with Sai Pallavi leading a joyful dance alongside a group of women in vibrant settings.
Madras Talkies hyped up the release on social media, getting fans excited.
'Inji Vellam' opens January 29 worldwide
Mark your calendars: Inji Vellam, starring Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi, lands in theaters worldwide on January 29, 2027.
The film teams up big names behind the scenes too: Avik Mukhopadhayay handles cinematography, Sreekar Prasad edits, Eka Lakhani designs costumes, and Sharmishta Roy leads art direction.
The title reveal back in September already had fans buzzing for more.