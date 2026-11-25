The new single Aachi Aachi from Mani Ratnam's film Inji Vellam is finally out. Composed by A R Rahman with lyrics by Ilango Krishnan, the track is sung by Vaishali Samant and Sharanya Srinivas.

The music video brings major energy, with Sai Pallavi leading a joyful dance alongside a group of women in vibrant settings.

Madras Talkies hyped up the release on social media, getting fans excited.