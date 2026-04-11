Rautela starts dubbing for Kumar film, reports highlight role range Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Urvashi Rautela is now dubbing for her next movie with Akshay Kumar, marking a big step forward for the project.

Fans are curious thanks to its star-studded cast, and Urvashi's behind-the-scenes updates show she's really invested in her role.

Reports say her character will let her show both emotional depth and energetic moments, something fresh for viewers.