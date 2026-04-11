Rautela starts dubbing for Kumar film, reports highlight role range
Entertainment
Urvashi Rautela is now dubbing for her next movie with Akshay Kumar, marking a big step forward for the project.
Fans are curious thanks to its star-studded cast, and Urvashi's behind-the-scenes updates show she's really invested in her role.
Reports say her character will let her show both emotional depth and energetic moments, something fresh for viewers.
Rautela leaves Kuwait, describes fear onboard
Recently, Urvashi had to leave Kuwait due to rising security issues.
She shared that while she felt okay at first, real fear hit once she boarded the plane, a moment that struck a chord online and reminded people how global events can feel very personal.